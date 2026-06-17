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Wednesday’s Headlines Are Truckin’

Maybe we shouldn't rely so much on diesel to fuel buses or move so much freight by truck.
12:32 AM EDT on June 17, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Truckin’
Six days on the road and I'm gonna make it home tonight. Greg Gjerdingen
  • Transit agencies usually hedge against rising fuel costs by keeping a year’s supply of diesel fuel on hand, so they’re not as affected by price variations as airlines. On the other hand, they also can’t raise prices at the drop of a hat. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Because 70 percent of freight is shipped by truck, high diesel costs affect almost every consumer. (Penn Today)
  • Truckers don’t want to make last-mile deliveries, which is why they see New York City’s microhub program as a success. (Trucking Info)
  • GM is getting into the business of building batteries for data centers. (Tech Crunch)
  • After the new Bellevue line opened, Seattle now has the busiest light rail system in the country. (Secret Seattle)
  • Houston created a Green Corridor to help soccer fans walk or bike around the city during the World Cup, and many people are hoping the changes stick. (Houston Public Media)
  • A new Colorado law requires automakers to recycle electric vehicle batteries. (The Drive)
  • Amtrak’s Borealis line between Chicago and St. Paul has drawn more than 400,000 passengers since it launched two years ago. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • Jarrett Walker drew a new bus route map for Des Moines that improves headways in the densest areas. (Human Transit)
  • A safe streets advocate argues that Hawaii bikeshare Biki deserves more funding. (Civil Beat)
  • Wyoming transit agencies are seeing massive cuts to their federal funding. (Buffalo Bulletin)
  • The Hop is shifting to its “festival line” route for the summer. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Aspen is starting a fare-free transit pilot program. (Passenger Transport)
  • An epic handshake is happening between unlikely partners in developers, transit advocates and environmentalists over a North Carolina bill banning parking minimums. (WHQR)
  • Meet the guys responsible for painting the L.A. Metro. (The Source)

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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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