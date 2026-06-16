Tuesday’s Headlines Say C’est la Vie to Equity
Racist transportation planning is perfectly OK with the Trump administration.
By Blake Aued
12:42 AM EDT on June 16, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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