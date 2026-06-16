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Today&#039;s Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Say C’est la Vie to Equity

Racist transportation planning is perfectly OK with the Trump administration.
12:42 AM EDT on June 16, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Say C’est la Vie to Equity
Maybe that's the guardian angel of cyclists on top.
  • The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it will no longer enforce a provision of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibiting racial discrimination in federal funding. (KQED)
  • President Trump loves to tear up bike lanes in Washington, D.C. because they supposedly inconvenience drivers, but he’s perfectly fine with snarling traffic for months to build a monument to himself. (Politico)
  • Transit projects should be treated like any other type of infrastructure. (Next Metro)
  • The cost for the Minneapolis Blue Line rose again to $3.6 billion as it nears completion. (KSTP)
  • Denver could be facing a 20 percent transit budget cut. (Denver Post; paywall)
  • It’s bad enough that Houston forces cyclists and pedestrians to use tunnels, but lately those tunnels have gotten flooded. (ABC 13)
  • The St. Louis Metro is deploying a new integrated fare and gate system to improve fare recovery and make riders feel safer. (Metro Magazine)
  • Washington state passed a law distinguishing between e-bikes and motorcycles (Government Technology) as many other cities and states struggle to do the same.
  • The Urbanist says Seattle should be spending its bike-lane money faster.
  • Milwaukee held its first Vision Zero summit. (On Milwaukee)
  • San Francisco cyclists are fed up with Waymos blocking bike lanes. (Chronicle; paywall)
  • The Trump administration might be cracking down on immigration and talking about annexing Canada, but train travel across the border from Seattle has never been easier. (KOMO)
  • Barcelona may make a controversial decision to get rid of its private bikeshares in favor of expanding the public option. (Road.cc)
  • Seoooooul Train: The Korean capitol is building six new urban rail lines. (Chosun Biz)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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