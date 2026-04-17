Look What You Made Friday’s Headlines Do
There are lots of reasons why drivers kill so many pedestrians in the U.S., and Taylor Swift may be one of them.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on April 17, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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