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Thursday’s Headlines Shouldn’t Have to Buy a Car

Average Americans are getting priced out of the auto market, which is just another reason to invest in alternatives.
12:01 AM EDT on April 16, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Shouldn’t Have to Buy a Car
A collection of affordable vehicles. Luis Quintero
  • There are many reasons why owning a car shouldn’t be a necessity for the majority of Americans, and the fact that they’re becoming unaffordable for the working and middle classes is one of them. The New York Times does a good job of explaining the causes — decades of car bloat, expensive new features and fuel efficiency standards that incentivize trucks — but maybe the solution is investing in alternatives to driving, not lifting tariffs on cheaper Chinese vehicles. (Jalopnik)
  • Waymo is sharing data it’s collected on potholes so that cities can fix them. (The Verge)
  • Traffic creates heat that makes cities warmer, according to a University of Manchester study.
  • Real-time data on tailpipe emissions could help cities decide on the most effective decarbonization policies. (Anthropecene)
  • Retailers rely on foot traffic for business but remain obsessed with cars. (Housing Notes)
  • The North Carolina DOT is considering alternatives to widening I-77 in Charlotte that add greenspace and bike lanes, and reconnect communities. (WFAE)
  • Denverite takes a deep dive into the drama behind scrapped plans for a road diet on Alameda Avenue.
  • Spokane is banning new drive-throughs, gas stations and car washes along future bus rapid transit lines. (Spokesman-Review)
  • Tacoma voters will go to the polls in August to decide on a tax for road repairs and sidewalks. (KOMO)
  • Even after committing to Vision Zero, Denton continues to widen roads and freeways. (Texas Observer)
  • Vancouver advocates are seeing an uptick in biking as the weather gets warmer and gas prices stay high. (CBC)
  • For 50 years Bogota has closed major streets to cars and opened them up to cyclists every Sunday, making the Ciclovia a forerunner to the modern open streets movement. (The City Fix)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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