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Tuesday’s Headlines Try, Try Again

Maybe another climate conference can succeed on phasing out fossil fuels where COP30 failed.
12:01 AM EDT on April 14, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Try, Try Again
Paul Lowry, CC
  • A major U.N. climate summit last year failed to produce an agreement on phasing out fossil fuels, largely due to the influence of petro-states like Saudi Arabia. But later this month, 85 nations will gather again to craft such a roadmap, including some of the world’s biggest economies, like Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Brazil and Mexico. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering joining as well. (The Guardian)
  • As fuel economy improves, U.S. gas consumption falls, even though people are driving more miles, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
  • Reviewing the new-ish book “Life After Cars,” even car enthusiast website Jalopnik acknowledges that life would be better if people didn’t have to drive so much.
  • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has created an Office of Curb Management to make better use of space that’s mostly now serving as car storage. (Streetsblog NYC)
  • California’s push in the 1970s to force automakers to cut pollution by adding equipment like catalytic converters made the air cleaner and reduced lead levels for the entire nation. (The Conversation)
  • As more riders use mobile payments, Bay Area transit agencies are losing millions of dollars to debit and credit card fees. (SFGate)
  • Atlanta is spending $200 million on new sidewalks and sidewalk repairs along 50 corridors. (11 Alive)
  • The growing Seattle suburb of Bellevue is moving away from its car-centric past. (The Urbanist)
  • Hawaii transit ridership has been stuck at 81 percent of its pre-COVID level for two years. (Free Press)
  • Austin is improving lighting on city streets and trails to make them safer. (KXAN)
  • Palm Springs is working on a number of bike and pedestrian safety projects. (Post)
  • TriMet is retiring the last of Portland’s original 1980s light rail trains. (Railfan)
  • The Canadian, Ontario and Toronto governments are kicking in $1 billion each for a waterfront light rail line. (CBC)
  • The Japanese travel more by train than in any other country because they have the world’s best rail system. It got that way through competing private companies that turn a profit by building entire neighborhoods along their tracks. (Works in Progress)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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