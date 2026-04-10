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You’re Authorized to Read Friday’s Headlines

An important federal transportation funding bill is in the works. Here's what to look out for.
12:01 AM EDT on April 10, 2026
You’re Authorized to Read Friday’s Headlines
Photo: Giorgio Trovato
  • Heavy-duty trucks, which cause 300 times more damage to roadways than passenger vehicles, are not paying their fair share for maintenance, according to a Consumer Reports white paper on the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization bill. In addition, electric vehicle owners would pay triple what drivers of gas-powered vehicles pay under House Republicans’ proposal. (Smart Cities Dive)
    • Transportation for America says it will grade the budget bill based on whether it prioritizes safety over speed and maintenance over new highway construction, and on the level of support for transit and passenger rail.
    • The Union of Concerned Scientists also believes public transit deserves more public support, in contrast to the Trump administration’s cuts and attempts to intimidate transit agencies.
  • “60 Minutes,” under CBS News‘ conservative new editor Bari Weiss, takes a dim view of both public and private high-speed rail.
  • Tight budgets and infighting in Albany have delayed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for fare-free buses. (Politico)
  • In 1978, a group of disable young people in Denver who demanded wheelchair lifts on buses sparked a movement that led to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Louisville business owners say people are tripping over protected bike lanes on NuLu (WLKY) and are worried about removing parking for bike lanes on Barret Avenue (WDRB).
  • Honolulu’s Biki bikeshare is down to half its original 1,300 bikes due to vandalism, and needs $800,000 from the city to survive. (Hawaii News Now)
  • WCJB profiled a University of Florida engineering lab that’s working on ways to make streets safer.
  • Workers have started laying down track for the Omaha streetcar. (WOWT)
  • Milwaukee has plans for 60 traffic safety projects this year. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Nashville bus ridership is up 13 percent after new bus lanes and priority signals were installed. (News Channel 5)
  • Philly Bike Action is using concrete blocks and traffic cones to show City Center residents what a protected bike lane looks like. (Philly Voice)
  • Mexico is in talks with Pima County, Arizona and federal officials about extending a proposed passenger rail line to Tucson. (KJZZ)
  • The noise made by Australia’s pedestrian crossing buttons has become engrained in the nation’s culture and is one of the first examples of designed sound. (The Conversation)
  • Momentum Magazine named six underrated cities for biking, including Quebec City, Taipei, Antwerp, Lyon, Seville and Minneapolis.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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