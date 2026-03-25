Wednesday’s Headlines Feel Pain at the Pump

- Gas is currently $3.88 per gallon on average, near the tipping point where American drivers will change their habits and perhaps consider buying an electric vehicle (Grist). Already the International Energy Agency is calling for people to work from home, carpool, take public transit and make other adjustments as Iran blocks a fifth of the world's oil from passing through the Straight of Hormuz (Carbon Upfront!). And even if the war ended today, the supply shock would continue for months (Heatmap).
- The very youngest and oldest drivers are responsible for the highest proportion of fatal crashes. NPR covered the dilemma of whether to retest elderly drivers and when to take their keys away, but largely glosses over the fact that many Americans have no other way to get around.
- A lawsuit and protests temporarily stopped the National Park Service from removing a portion of Washington, D.C.'s 15th Street bike lanes. (NBC Washington)
- Charleston could build a new North Bridge with bike lanes and sidewalks, or repair it and build a new pedestrian bridge alongside it. (Post and Courier)
- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed a $1 tax on Uber and Lyft rides to fund schools. (WHYY)
- Passenger rail is definitely coming to central Ohio, according to former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood. (Columbus Dispatch)
- Pedestrian deaths in Cincinnati fell in 2025 for the second year in a row. (WVXU)
- Seattle-area officials are unhappy that Sound Transit is considering cutting back light rail projects. (Axios)
- The rightward turn of the Washington Post under Jeff Bezos continues with this cranky editorial against the D.C. streetcar.
- Lime is introducing smaller bikes to London that are easier to park and track with GPS. (GBN)
- Without fuel from Venezuela after the U.S. coup, Cubans are turning to bikes to get around. (El Pais)
- Canadian public transit is more efficient and cheaper to build than in the U.S. (McGill International Review)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Feel Pain at the Pump
High gas prices are likely to persist, and people will be driving less in response.
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