- Scientific evidence is growing that designing pedestrian-friendly spaces in cities is good for residents' mental health because it encourages social interactions. (Forbes)
- Only 16 percent of federal transportation funding goes to cities and counties, even though 43 percent of roads are locally controlled. Municipal leaders are asking Congress for a bigger cut. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The State Smart Transportation Initiative outlines how states can take the lead in cutting carbon emissions from transportation.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed off on a $590 million loan to struggling Bay Area transit agencies. (Courthouse News, Streetsblog SF)
- Baltimore is adding more cameras to catch drivers blocking bike lanes. (Banner)
- Cleveland Lyft drivers are leaving the app after a series of crimes, including two killings, by passengers. (Plain Dealer)
- Austin approved a $60 million design-build contract for the first phase of a new light rail line (Community Impact). It also quietly painted over three rainbow crosswalks under pressure from the Trump and Greg Abbott administrations (KUT).
- Biz New Orleans is concerned about federal cuts to walking and biking projects.
- A Utah city is removing raised traffic-calming islands on a busy road after a year-long backlash from residents. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- A former Nashville police officer invented a device that detects pedestrians and lights up crosswalks at night. (News Channel 5)
- Reading is updating its Vision Zero plan. (Eagle)
- Burlington residents renewed calls to adopt Vision Zero after a driver killed a cyclist in October. (Today)
- An estimated 9.5 billion journeys are expected during the 40 days surrounding the Chinese New Year, the largest mass movement of people in the world. (Mundo America)
- A British developer is planning a nearly car-free housing development, with just four spaces for 28 homes. (BBC)
Monday's Headlines Take a Walk on the Not-So-Wild Side
Research increasingly shows that walkability, active streets and greenspace in cities contribute to mental well-being.
Study: Most Of America’s Paint-Only Bike Paths Are On Our Deadliest Roads
Even worse, most Americans see these terrible lanes and think, "I'd be crazy to ride a bike" — and the cycle continues.
Friday’s Headlines Are Over ICE
Traffic safety and transportation funding continue to get tangled up in immigration enforcement under Trump.
Talking Headways Podcast: Women Changing Cities
Chris and Melissa Bruntlett on their new book and the mobility of care work and the unpaid labor that undergirds the economy.
Calif. Advocates Stand Against Proposed Nuisance E-Bike Laws
...and for enforcement of good e-moto laws already on the books.
Thursday’s Headlines Walk Hard
Where you live probably has a lot to do with how much you walk.