Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Take a Walk on the Not-So-Wild Side

Research increasingly shows that walkability, active streets and greenspace in cities contribute to mental well-being.

12:01 AM EST on February 23, 2026

Photo: Paul Goddin
  • Scientific evidence is growing that designing pedestrian-friendly spaces in cities is good for residents' mental health because it encourages social interactions. (Forbes)
  • Only 16 percent of federal transportation funding goes to cities and counties, even though 43 percent of roads are locally controlled. Municipal leaders are asking Congress for a bigger cut. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The State Smart Transportation Initiative outlines how states can take the lead in cutting carbon emissions from transportation.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed off on a $590 million loan to struggling Bay Area transit agencies. (Courthouse News, Streetsblog SF)
  • Baltimore is adding more cameras to catch drivers blocking bike lanes. (Banner)
  • Cleveland Lyft drivers are leaving the app after a series of crimes, including two killings, by passengers. (Plain Dealer)
  • Austin approved a $60 million design-build contract for the first phase of a new light rail line (Community Impact). It also quietly painted over three rainbow crosswalks under pressure from the Trump and Greg Abbott administrations (KUT).
  • Biz New Orleans is concerned about federal cuts to walking and biking projects.
  • A Utah city is removing raised traffic-calming islands on a busy road after a year-long backlash from residents. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • A former Nashville police officer invented a device that detects pedestrians and lights up crosswalks at night. (News Channel 5)
  • Reading is updating its Vision Zero plan. (Eagle)
  • Burlington residents renewed calls to adopt Vision Zero after a driver killed a cyclist in October. (Today)
  • An estimated 9.5 billion journeys are expected during the 40 days surrounding the Chinese New Year, the largest mass movement of people in the world. (Mundo America)
  • A British developer is planning a nearly car-free housing development, with just four spaces for 28 homes. (BBC)

