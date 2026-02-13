Skip to Content
Micromobility

Friday Video: Why Micromobility Sucks in So Many American Cities (But Not In Others)

And what we can do about it.

12:02 AM EST on February 13, 2026

Photo: Still from About Here and HUB Cycling

"Why are bikeshares and scooter-shares breaking records in some cities and literally going bankrupt in others?"

That's the million dollar question at the heart of About Here and HUB Cycling's latest video, which dives deep into North America's shockingly uneven micromobility landscape. If you've ever wondered why you pay an arm and a leg for scooter ride in one city but not another — not to mention why you can't find a ride at all in your hometown — this is the explainer you need. And it's packed full of smart ideas for attacking the structural roots of why your local shared-bike and scooter systems are lacking.

Having trouble viewing the video below? Check it out on YouTube.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

