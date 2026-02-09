Monday’s Gilded Headlines

- A new "beautification committee" appointed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy could reshape transportation infrastructure to suit President Trump's aesthetic tastes — aka, classical instead of modernist architecture. (Fast Company)
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected President Trump's offer to release $16 billion for a Hudson River rail tunnel project, if Penn Station and Dulles Airport were named after Trump (NY Post). Soon after, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze the funding (Gothamist).
- In a potentially landmark case, an Arizona court found Uber liable for a driver sexually assaulting a passenger and ordered the company to pay $8.5 million. (NBC News)
- City Beautiful made a video about how jaywalking laws were written to serve the interests of the auto industry.
- The Las Vegas transit agency ordered 50 new low-emissions compressed natural gas buses from New Flyer. (Automotive World)
- Will Charlotte's new transit authority finally open the Gateway station? (WFAE)
- Madison's Vision Zero strategy is based on changing how drivers think. (WKOW)
- A pedestrian killed by a driver in Columbus, Ohio was forced into the roadway by impassable, snow-covered sidewalks. (Underground)
- A bill requiring e-bike riders to slow down near pedestrians is making its way through the Florida legislature. (CBS News)
- Utah legislators are still trying to stop Salt Lake City from calming traffic on city streets. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Atlanta has renewed its e-bike rebate program, appropriating another $1 million. (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
- Blue Krewe is adding 400 new e-bikes to New Orleans' bikeshare service before Mardi Gras. (The Advocate)
- San Antonio residents urgently want safer street designs, a city survey found. (KSAT)
- A Minneapolis driver injured a pedestrian by crashing an SUV into a light rail station. (CBS News)
- A San Francisco woman recalls how a man dressed in a bunny suit helped her after she was hit by a car while riding her bike. (Texas Public Radio)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Gilded Headlines
Get ready for some really tacky-looking transportation projects.
