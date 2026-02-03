- Federal transportation policy is usually nonpartisan. The Trump administration, though, has used the DOT and the threat of withholding grants to bully blue cities. (The New Republic)
- Smart Cities Dive interviewed politicians and other stakeholders about their priorities for the next five-year transportation funding bill. Transportation for America breaks down what's in the current version of bill.
- When the World Cup starts, international visitors will get a first-hand look at America's dilapidated infrastructure. (Politico)
- Fast Company explains Complete Streets.
- In 1911, Kansas City became the first city to criminalize jaywalking, kicking off a century of designing roads for cars instead of people. (KCUR)
- Waymo could be bringing robotaxis to Portland next. (Willamette Week)
- The Portland Bureau of Transportation is looking for new sources of revenue like delivery fees (BikePortland). Virginia is also considering delivery fees to help fund transportation, but companies like Amazon are fighting back (E&E News).
- Alexandria endorsed a plan for Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. to boost Metro funding by $460 million. (ALXnow)
- Unplowed icy sidewalks left Charlottesville pedestrians stranded. (Tomorrow)
- Cyclists used the protected bike lanes on 30th Street in San Diego more than 130,000 times last year. (Times of San Diego)
- A New Hampshire lawmaker dropped a proposal for a $50 bike user fee. (Bicycle Retailer)
- Vision Zero projects are starting to bring down traffic deaths in Phoenix. (KOLD)
- More than 80 percent of residents in nine European cities support expanding transit and rail networks. (Cities Today)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Weaponized Headlines
The Trump administration's authoritarianism extends to transportation.
