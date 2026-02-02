Monday’s Headlines Are for Alex Pretti

- Thousands of cyclists rode through Minneapolis on Saturday in honor of Alex Pretti, the nurse killed by ICE agents during a protest, who was a member of the local bike community (CBS News). Similar events took place in Milwaukee (Journal-Sentinel), San Francisco (Chronicle), Colorado (Coloradoan; Denver 7), Iowa (KCCI), New York City (Forbes/YouTube) and elsewhere.
- A lack of parking may frustrate drivers, but it also leads many of them to use ride-hailing services or public transit to avoid the hassle, according to a new survey. (ITS International)
- Cargo bikes can deliver goods in cities faster than vans, in addition to reducing congestion and pollution. (Momentum)
- A Canadian startup called Waabi that builds self-driving tractor-trailers raised $1 billion from investors, including Uber, to expand into robotaxis. (Axios)
- Bond rating agency Moody's flagged uncertainty about funding under the Trump administration as a risk for transit agencies, possibly making it harder to issue bonds for capital projects. (Yahoo! Finance)
- Recent transit-oriented development projects in San Jose and Houston are examples of how TDO boosts affordable housing stock and economic growth. (Metro Magazine)
- Capital Bikeshare in D.C. broke its annual ridership record with 6.7 million users in 2025 (Greater Greater Washington). Pacers Bikeshare in Indianapolis also hit a milestone with 1 million riders (WISH)
- A plan for TriMet to grow ridership by expanding service has gone out the window as the Portland transit agency faces a $300 million deficit, and it's already cut bus routes with more to come. (Mercury)
- Nevada's first commuter rail line might be used to transport Tesla workers in Reno, or the state could contract with Elon Musk's Boring Co. to build an inefficient tunnel like the one underneath the Las Vegas Strip. (Current)
- A Los Angeles man who was arrested for painting a DIY crosswalk is now trying to convince the mayor's office to legalize guerilla urbanism. (LAist)
- Phoenix is installing 17 new speed cameras. (KTAR)
- The Atlanta Beltline's Southside Trail is almost finished and scheduled to open in March. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- If Kansas City builds a new baseball stadium, it would be accessible by streetcar. (KSHB)
- Why are Amtrak and the New York City subway setting ridership records? Because riding the train is fun! (The Autopian)
- The small city of Victoria, British Columbia is a stealthy bike utopia, with 13 percent of trips taken by bike. (Next City)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are for Alex Pretti
Cyclists banded together in cities across the country to honor the ICE victim.
