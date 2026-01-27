Skip to Content
Immigration and Customs Enforcement

What’s A Transportation Reformer’s Role In the Fight Against ICE Violence?

Migrants and protestors are being killed in the streets by ICE agents. What should transportation reform advocates do?

12:03 AM EST on January 27, 2026

Photo: Chad Davis

Protests are raging in the streets of Minneapolis and across the country as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents accelerate their campaign to deport immigrants — with sometimes deadly results. And it's all playing out in the public realm.

But what is the transportation reform advocate's role in that fight? And can the battle to remake our violent transportation system help support the goal of making the entire country less susceptible to violent policing?

We're sitting with those difficult questions — as well as the deaths of Renee GoodAlex PrettiSilverio Villegas Gonzales, and more — on today's special episode of the Brake. 

