What’s A Transportation Reformer’s Role In the Fight Against ICE Violence?

Protests are raging in the streets of Minneapolis and across the country as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents accelerate their campaign to deport immigrants — with sometimes deadly results. And it's all playing out in the public realm.

But what is the transportation reform advocate's role in that fight? And can the battle to remake our violent transportation system help support the goal of making the entire country less susceptible to violent policing?

We're sitting with those difficult questions — as well as the deaths of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, Silverio Villegas Gonzales, and more — on today's special episode of the Brake.