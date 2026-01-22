Thursday’s Headlines Are Getting Their Butts Kicked by China

- China continues to far outpace the rest of the world when it comes to building new passenger rail lines. It accounted for 930 of the 1,300 kilometers worldwide that opened in 2025, and is expected to put up similar numbers this year, according to Yonah Freemark's annual roundup of global transit projects. (The Transport Politic)
- Urban trails, transit and passenger rail are among the priorities for business groups in Boston and elsewhere as Congress writes a new transportation funding bill this year. (Boston Herald)
- Congressional Republicans are siphoning off funding for rail under the Biden administration's infrastructure act, but Amtrak's funding for 2026 remains unchanged, so the Rail Passengers Association thinks the rail appropriations bill could be worse.
- Quartz ranks Honolulu as the U.S. city with the best opportunities for outdoor activities like walking and biking, and Garland, Texas as the worst.
- On his way out, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation requiring e-bikes to be registered and insured, and requiring a driver's license to ride one, applying to all e-bikes regardless of their top speed (ABC 6). He also pardoned drivers convicted of a fatal hit-and-run and a vehicular homicide. (Politico)
- Atlanta officials secretly canceled a long-promised light rail project along the Beltline's Eastside Trail. (Journal-Constitution)
- With city approval, residents of historically Black Southwest Atlanta are using tactical urbanism to protect pedestrians. (Fox 5)
- Cyclists are frustrated because a new protected bike lane on Juniper Street isn't open, even though construction is done. (11 Alive)
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will not try to reverse a financially disastrous 2008 deal to sell the city's parking meters to a private company, arguing that doing so could impede future bus and bike lane projects. (Tribune)
- Illinois Uber and Lyft drivers are lobbying for the right to collectively bargain. (Block Club Chicago)
- A road safety group is calling on Charlotte to reinstate its red light cameras. (WCNC)
- Copenhagen's new red-tinted streetlights prevent light pollution and are better for nocturnal wildlife. (Daily Galaxy)
- Contrary to popular belief, the Amish don't entirely shun technology, and some Amish communities are using e-bikes as a replacement for horses. (Jalopnik)