Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Getting Their Butts Kicked by China

China alone accounted for 72 percent of the new metro and light rail lines that opened last year, more than doubling the rest of the world combined.

12:01 AM EST on January 22, 2026

A high-speed train at the Beijing West station.

|Fabio Anchilli
  • China continues to far outpace the rest of the world when it comes to building new passenger rail lines. It accounted for 930 of the 1,300 kilometers worldwide that opened in 2025, and is expected to put up similar numbers this year, according to Yonah Freemark's annual roundup of global transit projects. (The Transport Politic)
  • Urban trails, transit and passenger rail are among the priorities for business groups in Boston and elsewhere as Congress writes a new transportation funding bill this year. (Boston Herald)
  • Congressional Republicans are siphoning off funding for rail under the Biden administration's infrastructure act, but Amtrak's funding for 2026 remains unchanged, so the Rail Passengers Association thinks the rail appropriations bill could be worse.
  • Quartz ranks Honolulu as the U.S. city with the best opportunities for outdoor activities like walking and biking, and Garland, Texas as the worst.
  • On his way out, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation requiring e-bikes to be registered and insured, and requiring a driver's license to ride one, applying to all e-bikes regardless of their top speed (ABC 6). He also pardoned drivers convicted of a fatal hit-and-run and a vehicular homicide. (Politico)
  • Atlanta officials secretly canceled a long-promised light rail project along the Beltline's Eastside Trail. (Journal-Constitution)
  • With city approval, residents of historically Black Southwest Atlanta are using tactical urbanism to protect pedestrians. (Fox 5)
  • Cyclists are frustrated because a new protected bike lane on Juniper Street isn't open, even though construction is done. (11 Alive)
  • Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will not try to reverse a financially disastrous 2008 deal to sell the city's parking meters to a private company, arguing that doing so could impede future bus and bike lane projects. (Tribune)
  • Illinois Uber and Lyft drivers are lobbying for the right to collectively bargain. (Block Club Chicago)
  • A road safety group is calling on Charlotte to reinstate its red light cameras. (WCNC)
  • Copenhagen's new red-tinted streetlights prevent light pollution and are better for nocturnal wildlife. (Daily Galaxy)
  • Contrary to popular belief, the Amish don't entirely shun technology, and some Amish communities are using e-bikes as a replacement for horses. (Jalopnik)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Oregon

Aisle Be Damned: Dems and GOP Unite in Oregon In Bid To Legalize Kei Trucks

Tiny trucks bring people together across the political spectrum — and they could help save lives and budgets.

January 22, 2026
Car-free households

Survey: Most Americans Are Open To Ditching Their Cars

Automakers have spent a century and countless trillions of dollars making car-dependent living the American norm. But U.S. resident still aren't sold, a new survey suggests.

January 21, 2026
Today's Headlines

You Can’t Afford Wednesday’s Headlines

Americans want to live in walkable areas near transit, but not enough housing is being built there, driving prices out of reach for many and forcing them into a car-dependent lifestyle.

January 21, 2026
Promoted ArchivesDelivery workers

NYC Warns Delivery Apps to Follow New Worker Protection Laws

The Mamdani Administration sent letters to over 60 delivery app companies, warning they must comply with new regulations.

January 20, 2026
Politics

What the ‘Abundance’ Agenda Could Mean For Equitable Transportation

Could Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson's buzzword usher in an era of bountiful transportation options, or just more highways?

January 20, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Weigh Perception and Reality

It may be driven largely by the media — car crashes are too common to make the news — but a feeling that transit isn't safe is hurting ridership.

January 20, 2026
See all posts