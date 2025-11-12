- The U.S. is one of the easiest countries in the world to get a driver's license in. Only 35 percent of applicants pass Japan's test. France requires 3,000 kilometers of supervised driving. In Croatia, drivers must pass medical, sight and psychological exams. (Jalopnik)
- What's the difference between e-bikes, scooters and mopeds? Most people don't know, so Lloyd Alter argues that regulations need to be simplified — vehicles that require pedaling are allowed in bike lanes, and fully motorized ones are not. (Carbon Upfront!)
- Sprawl might solve a city's housing problem in the short run, but in the long run California's approach of transit-oriented development is better. (Governing)
- People profiled Amy Cohen, a Brooklyn woman who started the advocacy group Families for Safe Streets after a van driver killed her young son.
- Even the highway-happy Texas DOT now admits that the state can't pave its way out of congestion, and needs intercity rail as well as more walking and biking options to accommodate a rapidly growing population. (Texas Tribune)
- A former freeway viaduct in Seattle is now a waterfront linear park that serves as the city's "front door." (CityLab)
- Oregon Gov. Tina Kopek finally signed an emergency transportation funding package. (KPTV)
- A family that owns dozens of Tampa parking lots is turning one into a mixed-use development. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Tempe is considering raising parking rates to keep the Sun Link streetcar fare-free. (Luminaria)
- The Hawaii DOT announced a new pedestrian, bike and transit initiative. (Big Island Now)
- Vision Zero North Dakota will hold a memorial for victims of traffic violence. (KX News)
- Wyoming's last streetcar is being restored by a community group. (Sheridan Press)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Graded on a Curve
Maybe one reason the U.S. has so many traffic deaths is that it's so easy to get a driver's license compared to other countries.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
House T&I Chair Vows ‘No Money for Bikes or Walking’ in Fed Transportation Bill
The outlook for active transportation won't be good if advocates don't stand up.
Mobility in Rural America: How India’s Popular Transportation Can Be A Model For US Transit Deserts
Lower ridership after Covid, combined with ongoing transit budget cuts, has caused a significant decrease in frequent and reliable public transit service for small and rural communities. Here's one way to fill the gap.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Burning Up
On climate change, the gap is growing between what governments are promising and doing, and neither is enough.
We Haven’t Saved Transit Yet: What Comes After Chicago’s Fiscal Cliff
On its own, more funding averts short-term disaster, but does nothing to solve our longer term transit issues. And while the governance reforms could lead to better service, there’s no guarantee of that.
Elise Stefanik Wants to Be NY Governor — Yet Says Nothing About Transit
Her campaign launch suggest her intent to use transit as a political pawn to stoke fear.