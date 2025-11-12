Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Graded on a Curve

Maybe one reason the U.S. has so many traffic deaths is that it's so easy to get a driver's license compared to other countries.

12:01 AM EST on November 12, 2025

Anastasija Vujic, CC
  • The U.S. is one of the easiest countries in the world to get a driver's license in. Only 35 percent of applicants pass Japan's test. France requires 3,000 kilometers of supervised driving. In Croatia, drivers must pass medical, sight and psychological exams. (Jalopnik)
  • What's the difference between e-bikes, scooters and mopeds? Most people don't know, so Lloyd Alter argues that regulations need to be simplified — vehicles that require pedaling are allowed in bike lanes, and fully motorized ones are not. (Carbon Upfront!)
  • Sprawl might solve a city's housing problem in the short run, but in the long run California's approach of transit-oriented development is better. (Governing)
  • People profiled Amy Cohen, a Brooklyn woman who started the advocacy group Families for Safe Streets after a van driver killed her young son.
  • Even the highway-happy Texas DOT now admits that the state can't pave its way out of congestion, and needs intercity rail as well as more walking and biking options to accommodate a rapidly growing population. (Texas Tribune)
  • A former freeway viaduct in Seattle is now a waterfront linear park that serves as the city's "front door." (CityLab)
  • Oregon Gov. Tina Kopek finally signed an emergency transportation funding package. (KPTV)
  • A family that owns dozens of Tampa parking lots is turning one into a mixed-use development. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Tempe is considering raising parking rates to keep the Sun Link streetcar fare-free. (Luminaria)
  • The Hawaii DOT announced a new pedestrian, bike and transit initiative. (Big Island Now)
  • Vision Zero North Dakota will hold a memorial for victims of traffic violence. (KX News)
  • Wyoming's last streetcar is being restored by a community group. (Sheridan Press)

