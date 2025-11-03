Monday’s Headlines Fight Back

- A hundred years ago, cars were feared and often loathed because they were so dangerous, but now, society seems to accept the fact that they've killed more Americans than wars. However, a series of new books suggests that public opinion may be shifting. (Grist)
- Air pollution, extreme heat, wildfire smoke and other effects of climate inaction are killing millions of people each year. (Time)
- Transportation for America is calling on Congress to demand more accountability from state DOTs and put more rules in place for how they can spend federal funding.
- During an overnight session, Illinois legislators passed a $1.5 billion funding bill for Chicago transit, including raising tolls and sales taxes in the Chicago area, as well as diverting money from roads. The bill also creates a new authority to oversee the CTA, Metra and Pace. (CBS News, NPR, Axios)
- An Indianapolis neighborhood is working with the city to install temporary tactical traffic-calming measures. (WRTV)
- Federal Way businesses are excited about Sound Transit opening a light rail extension in December. (KING)
- Atlanta broke ground on a long-awaited Boulevard complete streets project. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Traffic deaths are falling in Pittsburgh as the city pursues Vision Zero policies. (WESA)
- San Diego is falling short of its Vision Zero goals despite spending $180 million over the past five years. (10 News)
- Arlington cut the ribbon on an Army Navy Drive complete streets project. (ARLnow)
- The mayor of Richmond signed legislation renewing the city's commitment to Vision Zero. (Richmonder)
- Athens, Georgia set a record for transit ridership after discovering that it had been undercounting passengers for years. (Flagpole)
- Milwaukee is hiring a PR person to promote the politically embattled Hop streetcar. (Journal Sentinel)
- How does Austin keep its bike lanes clean? (KXAN)
- Norway implemented a "polluter pays" model, and now 80 percent of new cars sold there are electric. (Energy)
- Bikeshare company Lime deployed 500 e-bikes with child seats in Paris. (Zag Daily)
Today's Headlines
Monday's Headlines Fight Back
After losing the war on cars for decades, is the tide starting to turn? Recently published books suggest it might be.
