Who Are Thursday’s Headlines For?

- Vulnerable users like children, the elderly and people on bikes or in wheelchairs perceive roads as dangerous even when they have bike lanes, according to a new study. That's because the bike lanes are often just lines of paint, allowing fast-moving cars to flow freely. (Momentum)
- University of Pennsylvania urban planner Erick Guerra's new book "Overbuilt" argues that more transit alone won't fix traffic congestion, but if we stop building highways, cities will naturally become more walkable. (Penn Today)
- Volkswagen's new Car2X technology that warns drivers of traffic jams, wrecks and road work ahead will help prevent crashes. (CleanTechnica)
- Today is the deadline for Illinois legislators to pass a bill keeping Chicago transit afloat, and funding options include taxes on concert tickets, streaming services and billionaires, and expanding traffic cameras, although a surcharge on deliveries was ruled out (Sun-Times). Lawmakers want to avoid "regressive" taxes, but Streetsblog Chicago asks, what's more regressive than forcing Chicago residents to own a car?
- A Milwaukee alderman is asking for U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's help in shutting down The Hop streetcar. (Urban Milwaukee)
- The D.C. streetcar will stop running Mar. 31 and won't be replaced by an electric bus for another two or three years. (WTOP)
- Miami-Dade held a workshop on extending rapid transit on an underserved corridor to the Broward County line. (Miami Times)
- Philadelphia officials visited Hoboken to find out how the New Jersey city made Vision Zero a success. (Inquirer)
- The Syracuse city council unanimously approved a Vision Zero resolution after removing the item from its agenda last month. (Post-Standard)
- Louisville is starting work on a new walking and biking path connecting two parks. (WDRB)
- Mobile broke ground on a Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue complete streets project. (NBC 15)
- Lancaster, California transformed a five-lane stroad through downtown into an inviting gathering space. (Governing)
- People in Kansas City are dressing up as the streetcar for Halloween. (Axios)
Today's Headlines
Who Are Thursday’s Headlines For?
Non-drivers still perceive streets as being for cars even when they have bike lanes. And that's because, in many cases, they are.
