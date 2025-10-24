Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Amtrak

Friday Video: Amtrak Is Way More Successful Than You Think

Why do so many people still treat Amtrak as a failure — and what would it take to deliver the rail investment that American riders deserve?

12:05 AM EDT on October 24, 2025

Photo: Mike Petrucci

Amtrak has been astonishingly successful at keeping the trains running and even hitting new ridership records, despite decades of strong structural headwinds. So why do so many people still treat it as a failure — and what would it take to shift the dialogue and deliver the rail investment that American riders deserve?

We love this video essay from Wendover Productions, which offers a nuanced take on why headlines about disappointing new Acela trains and political posturing about Amtrak's "failure" to turn a profit are missing the forest for the trees. And along the way, he even makes the case for why an agency that has bee "misunderstood, mocked and maligned, politicized and subsequently villainized, perpetually hamstrung by ebbing and flowing support"  is actually "fulfilling its mandate better than ever" — and why ditching the myth that Amtrak needs to make money could hold the key to making it better than ever.

Having trouble watching the video below? Check it out here.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Hanging Out Down the Street

The same old thing we did last week — until the neighbor wrote a letter to the editor.

October 24, 2025
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Life After Cars

Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon of The War on Cars podcast on their new book, opposing views, Turtle Jesus and potential off-ramps towards car-free cities.

October 23, 2025
Promoted ArchivesU.S. DOT

Truckers Back NYC Busway Plan That Trump Blocked

The federal government has obviously lost its trucking mind.

October 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Driving Into Bankruptcy

A lot of people have taken on car loans they can't really afford. If only there were other ways for them to get around.

October 23, 2025
Disability

PROWAG Passed. Now What?

"Even though we do not yet have a set of comprehensive federally enforceable rules telling us how to make our streets and sidewalks accessible, there is still lots of work to do."

October 23, 2025
E-bikes

Embracing the E-Bike Boom: How China Is Leading on Regulations and Infrastructure

China is making big strides to regulate and support slow-speed electric micromobility — and the U.S. could take a page from their book.

October 22, 2025
See all posts