- About one in 15 subprime borrowers are underwater on their auto loans — a product of inflation, interest rates, tariffs, an uncertain economy and the fact that most Americans have to own a car to get around. (New York Times)
- Parking garages still have a role to play in the urban landscape. (Arch Daily)
- Why is Donald Trump the famous builder taking a wrecking ball to big infrastructure projects? (Crain's; paywall)
- Liability insurance for commuter rail is expected to spike if a bipartisan U.S. House isn't passed. (Smart Cities Dive)
- E-bike rebates in Minnesota primarily benefited people who were going to buy one anyway. (Streets.mn)
- Portland transit advocates are rallying after news that TriMet was scaling back plans for bus-only lanes on 82nd Avenue. (BikePortland)
- Union Progress has updates on the fate of three Pittsburgh rail tunnels.
- Tampa's SunRunner bus rapid transit line is losing some of its access to exclusive bus-only lanes after a Florida DOT study said it increased crashes and congestion (Florida Politics), although a study by Forward Pinellas found the exact opposite (Fox 13).
- The outgoing CEO of the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the agency should operate with a long-term view and without political influence.
- Ridership on Charlotte's Blue Line fell 10 percent after a passenger's stabbing death drew national attention. (WCNC)
- A new Idaho state law is halting Boise road diet projects or forcing the city to change them. (BoiseDev)
- Reston, VA, should be a model for other communities. (Greater Greater Washington)
- The Kansas City Streetcar has an official song called "Stay In Your Lane." (Fox 4)
- No cap, bro, this TikTok influencer says the way you walk is chopped. (Washington Post)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Driving Into Bankruptcy
A lot of people have taken on car loans they can't really afford. If only there were other ways for them to get around.
