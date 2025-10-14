- For all the criticism of President Biden for not taking the climate emergency as seriously as it should be, the Trump administration seems hell-bent on ensuring the worst-case scenario comes to pass by cutting transit. (Bloomberg)
- More and more retirees are turning in their car keys due to safety concerns and a growing group of alternatives. (Saving Advice)
- These results might come as a surprise, but Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Miami and Salt Lake City are among the best places to go car-free in the U.S., one study argues. (Momentum)
- The Seattle city council approved a minimum wage of $16.49 for Uber and Lyft drivers. (Reuters)
- Pasadena is looking for ways to reconnect communities divided by the 710 freeway stub. (LAist)
- CalTrain's electric trains are putting $1 million worth of electricity back onto the grid through regenerative braking. (Metro)
- The Ballard and West Seattle light rail project ballooned from $7 billion to $30 billion since 2017, potentially endangering future referendums on transit. (The Urbanist)
- Like many bikeshares, Bay Wheels hit a ridership record this year. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Cleveland drivers don't want to be caught speeding. (Plain Dealer)
- Las Vegas is considering such alien concepts as "protected" bike lanes — scare quotes theirs — after drivers killed two 12-year-olds on their way to school. (Fox 5)
- Fox 12 remembers the train that transformed Portland transportation.
- Here are the best bike trails to observe fall foliage. (Time Out)
Streetsblog
Tuesday’s Headlines Are on Fire
Withholding funding for mass transit is just one aspect of the Trump administration's cheerleading for climate change.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Sneak Peek: In Their New Book, ‘The War on Cars’ Hosts Explore What Life Looks Like After the Automobile
...and why it's so urgent that we work for a better future.
This Year’s ‘Week Without Driving’ Proved America Needs More Transportation Choices
This micromobility provider helped U.S. residents attempt the 'week without driving' challenge – and revealed where they need more mobility alternatives.
Ending the Roadless Rule is Bad News for Public Lands
Federal officials want to bring more cars to public lands, causing environmental damage in the process.
Monday’s Headlines Are Safer on a Train
Despite a few high-profile crimes, buses are twice as safe as cars, and trains are five times as safe.
Friday Video: Five Simple Ways To Get Kids Biking To School
Kids aren't riding bikes like they used to — but that doesn't mean we can't get them back in the saddle.
Friday’s Easy Rider Headlines
Where do you draw the line between the new generation of fast e-bikes and motorcycles?