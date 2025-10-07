- Withholding transit funds from blue states like New York and Illinois is part of the Trump administration's effort to punish political enemies and exercise unprecedented control over federal spending. (New York Times)
- Fewer people can access jobs by driving or transit in most cities, but access by walking or biking has improved in recent years, according to a University of Minnesota study. (Streets.mn)
- Oregon's recently passed $4.3 billion transportation funding bill is merely a stopgap, showing just how high infrastructure construction costs have risen. (Governing)
- Private security will now be patrolling Charlotte rail lines and enforcing fares. (WFAE)
- Axios breaks down the prominent supporters and detractors of a metro Charlotte transportation tax referendum.
- A majority of Kansas City voters support a regional sales tax to support better bus service, according to a new poll. (KCUR)
- After public outcry, the Seattle DOT reversed plans to remove a Capitol Hill bus lane. (The Urbanist)
- The Atlanta DOT is adding bike lanes to downtown's Georgia State University campus. (Atlanta News First)
- North Dakota issued 5,000 tickets during a recent anti-speeding campaign. (News Dakota)
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford's plan to 86 speed cameras could lead to higher insurance rates for drivers, not to mention more traffic deaths. (The Pointer)
- Switzerland has the best transit system in the world. (High Speed; paywall)
Tuesday's Headlines Take It Back
Withholding transit funds is just one aspect of the Trump administration's campaign to reshape the federal bureaucracy during the shutdown.
