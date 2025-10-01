Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Will Tax Your Patience

RIP electric vehicle tax credits, the Trump administration's latest assault on transit, and more.

12:01 AM EDT on October 1, 2025

PxFuel, CC
  • The federal tax credit for electric vehicle purchases has expired, which could cause a temporary dip in sales but also force automakers to make better products in the long run (The Verge). But at least for a few months, Ford and GM are taking advantage of a loophole to offer cheap leases (Car and Driver).
  • Data from smartphones and connected cars can help traffic engineers predict where crashes will happen, not just react after the fact. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • After months of Republican complaints about a supposed crime wave on transit, culminating in Congressional hearings on a Charlotte light rail stabbing (Axios), the Trump administration is essentially defunding the New York City subway police (Streetsblog NYC)
  • In addition to crime fears, concerns about gentrification could kill an upcoming Charlotte transit referendum. (Observer)
  • It took a month, but Oregon Democrats finally passed a transportation bill that funds transit along a party-line vote. (Oregonian)
  • Drivers have killed a record eight cyclists in Indianapolis already this year. (WTHR)
  • Pittsburgh added a protected bike, wider crosswalks and other improvements to a medical school campus where drivers killed two pedestrians within the past year. (Union Progress)
  • Denver is now requiring residential parking permits in some neighborhoods. (Denverite)
  • Stockholm is using pop-ups to make streets temporarily car-free, hoping to avoid the backlash that plagued pedestrianization projects in cities like London and Brussels. (Politico)
  • Australians are salvaging used EV batteries from junkyards and repurposing them for solar power storage and other uses. (The Guardian)
  • In Japan, drivers go when the light turns a unique shade of bluish green because the Japanese word for "blue" can also refer to green. (Jalopnik)

