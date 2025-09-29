Monday’s Headlines Go on Offense

- Jalopnik calls BS on government agencies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and media outlets like NPR telling cyclists and pedestrians they're responsible for not getting hit. The car enthusiast website argues for better transit so it's easier to take away bad drivers' licenses without leaving them stranded.
- In another case of a mass killer using a car as a weapon, a gunman rammed a vehicle into a Michigan church, then opened fire on the congregation and set the building ablaze, killing at least four people. (CNN)
- The Trump administration finally said the quiet part out loud when it declared safe-streets projects "hostile" to cars. (Momentum)
- What's commonly referred to as Charlotte's "transit plan" includes $8 billion for roads, encompassing Complete Streets but also road widenings or new roads. (Ledger)
- Miami-Dade approved funding for a new 13-mile commuter rail line along Brightline tracks. (Florida Today)
- The D.C. Metro's budget outlook is improving, in part because ridership is growing faster than expected. (WJLA)
- Boston's MBTA is starting a pilot program mounting cameras on buses to catch drivers who block bus stops and bus lanes, now that the state has legalized them. (Herald)
- Portland's Vision Zero program hasn't succeeded since it started 10 years ago, but city officials aren't giving up. (Mercury)
- Traffic-calming efforts in Milwaukee have reduced speeding by an average of 27 percent. (Urban Milwaukee)
- The Oregon legislature is scheduled to vote on a transportation funding bill today. (KCBY)
- Are Michigan lawmakers high? They want to slap a 24 percent tax on marijuana to pay for road construction. (Bridge)
- While transit gets short shrift, it seems like there's always money to help the auto industry, even in the UK, where the Labour government is backing a $2 billion loan to help Jaguar-Land Rover recover from a cyberattack. (The Guardian)
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford stepped in to block the speed cameras Windsor was about to install. (Star)
Streetsblog
Monday’s Headlines Go on Offense
The "defensive driving" they teach in driver's ed has now turned into "defensive walking," and one car website has had it with victim-blaming.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Newsom Names GM CEO Mary Barra as Villain in Fight with Feds over Air Quality
Car company executives make good rhetorical foils. But they can't be held responsible for the state's shortcomings.
States Have More Power Than They Think to Fund Sustainable Transportation
As the Trump administration claws back money for sustainable modes, states have a big opportunity to fill the gap.
Advocates: Congress Must Stop Trump From Illegally Holding Back Sustainable Transportation Funds
Congress has a chance to restore order, seize back their power of the purse, and stop Trump from "pocket-rescinding" hundreds of millions for good transportation projects.
Friday Video: You Should Care That Your Car Is Spying On You
Yes, every device we own is probably harvesting our data. But the car might be the worst offender.
The State of Friday’s Headlines
Transit agencies from Rhode Island to San Francisco are facing budget shortfalls as a variety of factors create a perfect storm.
Revitalizing Cities With Small-Scale Manufacturing
One Rust Belt city is pursuing an innovative strategy to attract economic development and enhance urban livability.