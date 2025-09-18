Thursday’s Headlines Freak Out, Give In

- The Republican-controlled U.S. House is about to start hearings on the Charlotte light-rail stabbing death (Fox News), using a tragedy to press their narrative while ignoring the fact that transit remains safer than driving. In Charlotte, the killing is also calling into question whether a regional transportation referendum will pass (Observer).
- Self-driving cars are going to cause a lot of traffic jams. (Vox; paywall)
- When road projects are pitched as "economic development," it's more about delivering cars to big box stores than protecting small businesses. (Small Towns)
- In response to a letter from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a Republican congressman is demanding federal oversight of Milwaukee transit. (Sentinel-Journal)
- San Francisco assembly members approved a new safety plan that combines stricter enforcement with better design. (Axios)
- Nashville is testing priority lanes for buses and emergency vehicles. (Tennessean)
- Ridership on Sound Transit's Tacoma Link is exceeding expectations. (News Tribune)
- The Atlanta Suburb of John's Creek is considering a $10 million plan for walking paths and bike lanes. (Appen Media)
- Athens, Georgia has identified a high-risk network where the vast majority of crashes occur (Flagpole). Now, what will they do about it?
- Forget the burrito taxi. Two hot new restaurants in Dallas are offering limo or black SUV pickup as part of their tasting menu. (D Magazine)
- A Milwaukee streetcar driver rescued a woman and her service dog. (TMJ 4)
- Portland's annual car-free streets event made a triumphant return to downtown. (BikePortland)
