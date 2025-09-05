Friday Video: How Public Transportation Fails ‘Fat’ People

Making transit more accessible for large people makes transit better for everyone. So why do so few communities take steps to be more size-inclusive, even in transit-rich cities like Brussels?

YouTubers RMTransit and Urban Mobility Explained recently teamed up with advocates in Belgium to unpack the hidden ways that people with larger bodies might struggle to access buses, taxis, short-and-long-distance trains, and more, and how agencies could easily accommodate their needs. And until they do, they've launched the "Fat Friendly" map to help each other navigate their city's mobility network and key destinations.

This one's packed full of ideas that folks in the U.S. can and should imitate, and it's an inspiring reminder of all that accessibility can mean.