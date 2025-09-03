- News outlets and elected officials assume that traffic enforcement cameras are widely unpopular, even if they concede that the devices save lives. That's not a belief rooted in data, though. Polls show that most Americans support cameras, even more so when told that they're less racially biased than human police officers. (CityLab)
- China is better at building infrastructure projects quickly than the U.S. because it's a nation of engineers, as opposed to a nation of lawyers. (Vox; paywall)
- Switching to electric school buses could save $1.6 billion in climate and health care costs in the U.S. (The City Fix)
- Amtrak's new Acela trains are nice, but with a top speed of 160 miles per hour, they're still pretty slow compared to their Asian and European counterparts. (New York Times)
- Fort Lauderdale joined Delray and Key West in fighting the Florida DOT over a deadline imposed by the Trump administration to remove their rainbow crosswalks. (CNN)
- The U.S. DOT took control of Union Station as the Trump administration's takeover of Washington, D.C. continues. (Washington Post)
- Repealing Denver's minimum parking requirements could make housing more affordable, or developers might still continue to build more parking than they need. (Rocky Mountain PBS)
- The Milwaukee County Transit System has a 33 percent fare evasion rate. (Fox 6)
- Delaware's SEPTA rail line is safe for now. (News Journal; paywall)
- A Pennsylvania state representative is walking 105 miles from Philadelphia to the capital in Harrisburg to support transit funding. (WGAL)
- Apparently bike riders in Boston don't eat donuts? (CBS News)
- During a visit to Santa Fe in the 1960s, urbanist Lewis Mumford made some observations that are still relevant. (Planetizen)
- This quick YouTube video by HeyHondo explains why bad street design encourages jaywalking.
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Put On the Red Light
News stories usually present them as a cash grab, but automated traffic enforcement cameras are widely supported by the public.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Instacart Now Claims it ‘Supports’ Worker Minimum Wage That It Fought To Defeat; Experts See ‘Corporate Spin’
The grocery delivery company claims it "supports" a minimum wage for its workers. But that's just "a flat-out lie," said one worker advocate.
Op-Ed: Penn. GOP Needs to Take SEPTA Seriously
Does everybody want to fund SEPTA? Well, not the Republicans in the state Senate, our opinion writer says.
Workers Remind Philadelphia Pols That Transit Cuts Kill
A top union boss warns that service cuts don't only inconvenience riders.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are For the Children
Kids used to play in the streets, but no more. Streets are for cars, and kids are confined to playgrounds.
Friday Video: The Massachusetts Company That Traded the Trash Truck For a Bike
This small worker-owned cooperative is reimagining how to do recycling, composting, yardwork and more — no diesel required.
Friday’s Deadly Headlines
Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels would bring immediate health benefits for hundreds of thousands of people.