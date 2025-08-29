Friday Video: The Massachusetts Company That Traded the Trash Truck For a Bike

Who says you need a multi-ton truck to pick up trash?

A worker-owned company in Massachusetts has won fans across the country for helping neighbors haul their recycling, compost, yard waste and more — while opening up imaginations about what it's possible to do on a bike.



We loved this short documentary that digs into the nitty-gritty of how the Pedal People co-op has become a fixture of the greater Northampton area, including how much money the cyclists make, why they look forward to working even the longest days in the worst weather and why it turns out an eight-foot trailer is a pretty good shield against driver harassment.

Come for the inspiring alternatives to everyday civic services, stay for the soothing footage of long bike rides through beautiful New England streets.



