Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Cities, Counties, States and Countries

Friday Video: The Massachusetts Company That Traded the Trash Truck For a Bike

This small worker-owned cooperative is reimagining how to do recycling, composting, yardwork and more — no diesel required.

12:03 AM EDT on August 29, 2025

Photo: Still from Cottage and Company

Who says you need a multi-ton truck to pick up trash?

A worker-owned company in Massachusetts has won fans across the country for helping neighbors haul their recycling, compost, yard waste and more — while opening up imaginations about what it's possible to do on a bike.

We loved this short documentary that digs into the nitty-gritty of how the Pedal People co-op has become a fixture of the greater Northampton area, including how much money the cyclists make, why they look forward to working even the longest days in the worst weather and why it turns out an eight-foot trailer is a pretty good shield against driver harassment.

Come for the inspiring alternatives to everyday civic services, stay for the soothing footage of long bike rides through beautiful New England streets.


Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Deadly Headlines

Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels would bring immediate health benefits for hundreds of thousands of people.

August 29, 2025
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: The Menace of Prosperity

Daniel Wortel-London on his new book, "The Menace of Prosperity: New York City and the Struggle for Economic Development, 1875–1981."

August 28, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are a Sneak Preview

Want to see what happens when a city makes major transit cuts? Just look at Philadelphia. It's not pretty.

August 28, 2025
Transit

What I’ve Learned From Getting Transit Wrong

"Advocacy isn’t about pretending you’ve always been right. It’s about learning, adapting, and bringing those lessons into the fight for better transit and better cities."

August 28, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesParking

L.A. Council Committee Approves Step toward Eliminating Parking Requirements

Off-street parking at new developments is not going away. If the city doesn't require parking, developers will still build parking.

August 27, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Get Off the Cheese Wagon

Transporting K-12 students via public transit can save schools money, but there are challenges involved, like teaching children how to use the system.

August 27, 2025
See all posts