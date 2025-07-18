Friday Video: Let’s Go Biking in Berlin

You probably won't be surprised that Streetsbloggers do a little cycling when they're on vacation — and that we stay on the hunt for transportation ideas to take home as souvenirs.

Streetsblog's Gersh Kuntzman recently pedaled through the best of Berlin's biking culture, including low-traffic neighborhoods, bike-friendly bier spots, and a whole lot of fahrradstraßen (bike boulevards) — give or take a few that have been removed by the governing party. And along the way, he spots a few lessons to take home to his native New York City to fuel the city's own fight for more livable streets, many of which will be relevant to the rest of America, too.

