- A former transportation official and podcast host worries that autonomous vehicle companies will use jaywalking laws — or even just conventions — to push pedestrians off of streets. (The Guardian)
- Could cars that come with driver-assist technology make drivers more complacent? (Traffic Technology Today)
- Transportation for America makes the case for incentives to encourage transit-oriented development.
- Uber, Lyft and road builders helped kill Illinois state funding for Chicago transit. (Streetsblog CHI)
- Almost half of a $217 billion long-range plan for North Texas transportation would go toward widening roads and highways, with $60 billion for trains and buses. (Fort Worth Report)
- Philadelphia's bus route 49 rebounded quickly after COVID because it serves transit-dependent older riders, not choice riders. (The Conversation)
- As cities move toward narrowing lanes to slow down traffic, create room for other users and make streets easier to cross, Oregon truckers are pushing for mandatary 12-foot lanes. (BikePortland)
- Seattle's 11th Avenue protected bike lane is officially open. (Seattle Bike Blog)
- Honolulu is cleaning up its sidewalk ordinance. (Spectrum News)
- A German company has pulled out of an agreement to build what could have been North America's most ambitious regional rail system in Ontario. (The Trillium)
- In a landmark ruling, a U.K. court decided that cuts to walking and biking projects made by Conservatives and left in place by the current Labour government are illegal. (Forbes)
- Paris awarded three contracts for a next-gen bikeshare system set to launch in October. (Cities Today)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Aren’t Second Class
Driverless cars could complete the work the automobile industry started 100 years ago by making pedestrians "second-class citizens," according to The Guardian.
