Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Dig Deep

Why don't cities build subways anymore? The cheap method is unpopular, and the less disruptive method costs too much.

12:01 AM EDT on June 2, 2025

Photo: MTA|

Construction on the Second Avenue subway in New York City.

  • Brian Potter explains why cities have mostly stopped building subways: The old cut-and-cover method is disruptive and unpopular but relatively cheap, and the cost of less disruptive tunneling is exorbitant. (Works in Progress)
  • With Republicans poised to eliminate electric vehicle incentives, Jalopnik wonders whether it's time for EVs to stand on their own.
  • Newsweek says Tesla robotaxis are a threat to Uber. As with anything involving Elon Musk, we'll believe it when we see it.
  • Walkable cities are building less housing than car-dependent ones, according to a UC Berkeley study. (Daily Californian)
  • Illinois legislators unveiled plans to put Chicago transit under one agency, but it doesn't address the system's looming $770 million budget deficit (Politico; Streetsblog Chicago). There are two competing bills, both with new taxes; it's unclear whether either would raise enough revenue to fill the gap (NPR Illinois). Both suburban representatives and at least one transit union are opposed (NBC Chicago).
  • Some San Francisco residents are still mad that the city turned Great Highway into a park. But history shows they'll come to accept it — and it helps that bureaucrats, for once, moved quickly. (New York Times)
  • Dallas approved plans for 204 miles of new bike paths, but is the 20-year timeline for construction fast enough? (Observer)
  • A candidate for governor of Michigan proposed a light rail network connecting Detroit and other cities like Flint, Lansing and Grand Rapids. (Advance)
  • The opening of Seattle's Eastside light rail project has been delayed. (KING)
  • Philadelphia is making 47th Street one-way and eliminating a car lane to make room for bikes. (Philly Voice)
  • A new Utah law led the state DOT to interfere with planned Salt Lake City bike lanes. (Building Salt Lake)
  • Charlotte Area Rapid Transit has shut down all vendors inside its Uptown hub as it prepares to make safety upgrades. (WCNC)
  • Kansas City is studying the possibility of a new streetcar on 18th Street. (KCTV 5)
  • Budapest is turning congested streets and parking into pocket parks and space for pedestrians. (Euro Cities)

Read More:

