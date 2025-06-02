Monday’s Headlines Dig Deep

- Brian Potter explains why cities have mostly stopped building subways: The old cut-and-cover method is disruptive and unpopular but relatively cheap, and the cost of less disruptive tunneling is exorbitant. (Works in Progress)
- With Republicans poised to eliminate electric vehicle incentives, Jalopnik wonders whether it's time for EVs to stand on their own.
- Newsweek says Tesla robotaxis are a threat to Uber. As with anything involving Elon Musk, we'll believe it when we see it.
- Walkable cities are building less housing than car-dependent ones, according to a UC Berkeley study. (Daily Californian)
- Illinois legislators unveiled plans to put Chicago transit under one agency, but it doesn't address the system's looming $770 million budget deficit (Politico; Streetsblog Chicago). There are two competing bills, both with new taxes; it's unclear whether either would raise enough revenue to fill the gap (NPR Illinois). Both suburban representatives and at least one transit union are opposed (NBC Chicago).
- Some San Francisco residents are still mad that the city turned Great Highway into a park. But history shows they'll come to accept it — and it helps that bureaucrats, for once, moved quickly. (New York Times)
- Dallas approved plans for 204 miles of new bike paths, but is the 20-year timeline for construction fast enough? (Observer)
- A candidate for governor of Michigan proposed a light rail network connecting Detroit and other cities like Flint, Lansing and Grand Rapids. (Advance)
- The opening of Seattle's Eastside light rail project has been delayed. (KING)
- Philadelphia is making 47th Street one-way and eliminating a car lane to make room for bikes. (Philly Voice)
- A new Utah law led the state DOT to interfere with planned Salt Lake City bike lanes. (Building Salt Lake)
- Charlotte Area Rapid Transit has shut down all vendors inside its Uptown hub as it prepares to make safety upgrades. (WCNC)
- Kansas City is studying the possibility of a new streetcar on 18th Street. (KCTV 5)
- Budapest is turning congested streets and parking into pocket parks and space for pedestrians. (Euro Cities)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Dig Deep
Why don't cities build subways anymore? The cheap method is unpopular, and the less disruptive method costs too much.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
One Structural Change Could Shift Everything About How Transportation Works in America
The so-called "highway trust fund" is disproportionately funded by gas taxes generated on non-highway roads — and those local priorities never get their money back. Is it time for a change?
In New York, Pols Want to Require Helmets for Teen E-Cyclists
Helmet laws remain controversial — they're the "common-sense" approach pushed by lawmakers who ignore that studies show they don't improve safety.
Chaos in Chicago as State Pols Adjourn Without Funding Transit
Meanwhile, transit officials are facing the possibility of massive service cuts and layoffs.
Friday Video: Are Driverless Big Rigs a Good Idea?
What will automated trucks really mean for America?
Friday’s Headlines Have a Future
But these freeways shouldn't, according to the Congress for New Urbanism.
Talking Headways Podcast: Bike Guides to Build Your City
Bill Schultheiss on AASHTO and NACTO bike lane design guides, the importance of history, political will and the stress of being an expert witness in court.