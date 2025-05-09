Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Buses

Friday Video: Where Was the First Public Bus Route in the World?

...and which surprising historical figure helped launch it?

12:22 AM EDT on May 9, 2025

Graphic: Les News

How long, exactly, have the wheels on the bus been going round and round? If you include "shared, publicly available horse-drawn carriages running on a fixed route," the answer is actually a lot longer than you think — and you'll never guess which surprising historical figure was involved in launching the whole thing.

Check out this video from British YouTuber Tim Traveler, who travels to what may be the birthplace of public transit in Paris and even takes a ride. And along the way, he learns how one of history's most famous mathematicians, inventors, and philosophers may also be able to add one more accolade to his resume: "father of the bus."

Give it a watch, and then dive into the comments for more examples of early transit that might challenge Paris for the title.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: ‘Normal’ is Not Correct, Someone Died Here

After a crash, the debris is quickly cleaned up and everyone moves on (usually too quickly). But these two experts are asking us to all slow down.

May 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Not Gonna Pay a Lot for This Truck

President Trump's tariffs, along with rising insurance costs, are driving down Americans' interest in owning a car.

May 8, 2025
Transit

How One Suburb is Using Transit to Transform Into a True City

A Washington State suburb may be poised to evolve into a true transit-oriented hub – and offer lessons for other bedroom communities, even during an anti-transit era.

May 8, 2025
Streetsblog ChicagoEquity

Can Automated Enforcement, Be Done Equitably?

Chicago mobility justice leaders weigh in.

May 7, 2025
See all posts