- The rising cost of car ownership is causing more Americans to view it as a luxury rather than a necessity, with 13 percent fewer people saying they plan to buy a car in the next month. (Newsweek)
- All over the world, angry people are increasingly using their multi-ton vehicles as weapons. (High Speed; subscription required)
- All over the world, two-wheeled vehicles are getting more popular as well, but they can also be deadly depending on the speed. (Transport Matters)
- Tolling or congestion pricing not only reduces traffic, but can be reinvested into transit. (Metro Magazine)
- Giving people concrete examples of the effects of climate change, like a local skating pond that doesn't freeze as much anymore, helps them grasp the effects of a warming planet. (Grist)
- Blue states are rushing to divert federal highway funds into transit as the Trump administration signals a return to a road-heavy approach. (Milwaukee Independent)
- To the surprise of no one, a scientific study confirms that dedicated bus lanes in the Twin Cities improve reliability. (Crossroads)
- President Trump is once again blustering about pulling funding for California high-speed rail, the New York Times reports in a typically poorly framed story.
- A bill to fund Pennsylvania transit is likely to pass the state KYWHouse but die in the Senate. (KYW)
- The loss of federal grants led Nashville to end its contract with bikeshare BCycle. (WKRM)
- Birmingham cyclists are advocating for an interconnected network of bike lanes and trails. (WVTM)
- Seattle transit agencies' various rules on bringing pets aboard buses and trains make it hard to take your furry friend to the dog park. (The Urbanist)
- A San Francisco resident started an "anti-profit" bike shop where he fixes up bikes for free. (Mission Local)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Not Gonna Pay a Lot for This Truck
President Trump's tariffs, along with rising insurance costs, are driving down Americans' interest in owning a car.
