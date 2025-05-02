Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Friday Video

Friday Video: Disney World Has Some of the Best Transit In America … If You Can Get There Without a Car

Two creators break down why there isn't a train or a bus to the happiest place on Earth — and why transit within the park's walls is so much better than many American cities.

12:02 AM EDT on May 2, 2025

Photo: Joe Penniston

Summer vacations are kicking off across America, and for a lot of U.S. residents, that means a visit to the happiest place on Earth. But why is getting to Disney World still so miserable — especially if you don't want to drive?

To find out, YouTubers at Half as Interesting took a deep dive into what it will take to finally get Mickey and his fans a car-free ride to and from the airport, and why the rest of Florida is begging for buses and trains, too — along with the structural reasons why those options weren't built long ago.

As a bonus, check out this great Instagram reel from David Norton, who breaks down how Disney got to be the 10th largest mass transit provider in the U.S. (yes, really), and the single largest fare-free transit system around, at least if you can afford a ticket to the park itself. And then, he makes the case for why we can and must do better beyond the theme park's walls.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Keep Their Eyes on the Prize

Traffic engineers often think wide, straight roads are safe. Forget that. A few trees here, a few benches there is all it takes to make drivers perk up, slow down and pay attention.

May 2, 2025
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Behind the Mayor’s Desk

Anthony Flint of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy shares a global perspective on mayors and the challenges that connect cities around the world.

May 1, 2025
Highways

The Highway Shakedown, Part Two: What Locals Lose When Road Funding Isn’t Distributed Fairly

While lawmakers fight to defend America's "user-pay" road funding system, both federal and state policies have not provided locally owned roads with a fair share of their users’ tax contributions. It's time to change that.

May 1, 2025
Highway Trust Fund

Trust Fund Babies: Advocates Argue House-Proposed EV Fee Won’t Solve Highway Funding Woes

An EV fee might make a dent in America's staggering transportation bills — but until the highway network stops growing out of control, it won't help for long.

May 1, 2025
See all posts