Friday Video: Disney World Has Some of the Best Transit In America … If You Can Get There Without a Car

Summer vacations are kicking off across America, and for a lot of U.S. residents, that means a visit to the happiest place on Earth. But why is getting to Disney World still so miserable — especially if you don't want to drive?



To find out, YouTubers at Half as Interesting took a deep dive into what it will take to finally get Mickey and his fans a car-free ride to and from the airport, and why the rest of Florida is begging for buses and trains, too — along with the structural reasons why those options weren't built long ago.

As a bonus, check out this great Instagram reel from David Norton, who breaks down how Disney got to be the 10th largest mass transit provider in the U.S. (yes, really), and the single largest fare-free transit system around, at least if you can afford a ticket to the park itself. And then, he makes the case for why we can and must do better beyond the theme park's walls.