Wednesday’s Headlines Stay Safe

- Despite a widespread perception that public transit is dangerous, the rate of fatalities on buses and trains is only a fraction of the death rate in automobiles. (Scientific American)
- Owning a car already costs the average American $12,000 a year, and President Trump's tariffs will push that figure even higher. In addition to smaller, cleaner, safer cars, improving walking, biking and transit infrastructure will make transportation more affordable, argues Transportation for America.
- Millions of Americans either can't get hired or can't get to work because their driver's licenses are suspended or revoked. (Fed Communities)
- A study found that almost all ride-hailing trips could have been taking on foot, by bike or on transit, but that the main obstacle to using transit was wait times. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- The Federal Trade Commission accused Uber of misleading customers about discounts associated with its subscriber service. (Reuters)
- As the climate changes, more intense heat waves and rainstorms will keep people from riding the bus, according to a University of Oregon study.
- Cities are increasingly approving pedestrian-friendly form-based zoning codes — but without using the term itself. (CNU Public Square)
- University of Missouri researchers are looking at ways to use AI and lidar to make intersections safer for pedestrians. (KCUR)
- A bill in the Texas legislature would ban road diets and prevent cities from enacting congestion pricing (Houston Chronicle). Another bill would divert funding away from Dallas Area Rapid Transit (KHOU).
- Virginia released a new six-year transportation plan that includes more than $1 billion for rail and other transit, but there are concerns about the future of federal funding. (Mercury)
- Richmond has a plan to spend $338 million on transportation projects through its Smart Scale program, with a lot of the money going toward freeway interchanges. (BizSense)
- The Washington legislature passed a bill restricting how much parking local governments can require for new developments. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- San Francisco is issuing four times as many tickets as last year to drivers who block bus lanes. (Chronicle)
- A survey found that lack of transit options is the main reason Omaha is suffering "brain drain." (Star-Herald)
- You don't even necessarily need a cargo bike to carry home a refrigerator. (New York Post)
While politicians try to stoke fear about riding public transit, statistics show it's much safer than driving.
