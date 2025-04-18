Friday Video: Ken Jennings Has a Web Series About Transit!

And the answer is: "America's favorite game show host who is helping to promote transit."

The question? Who is "Jeopardy" legend Ken Jennings?

Yes, the Alex Trebek successor and 74-consecutive game show winner recently teamed up with his hometown public transportation agency, Community Transit, to launch a seven-part web series "to explore how transit influences infrastructure, economies, culture, and opportunity" in the greater Seattle area.

But The Transit Effect, as the series is named, promises to offer some fun trivia for non-Washingtonians, too, about how — to quote the champ himself— "the road to more accessible, affordable and greener ways to get around is driven by people like you, not cars."



Check out the first episode below.