Monday’s Headlines Can’t Afford Trump’s Tariffs

President Trump's tariffs are not just making cars more expensive ( CNBC Streetsblog USA ), they're affecting bikes and e-bikes as well ( Heatmap ). Somewhere between 40 percent and 83 percent of bikes sold in the U.S. are made overseas or assembled with overseas parts ( Seattle Bike Blog ). And for those who live in autocentric cities and have to rely on a car to get around, used car prices are going up, too ( NPR ).