- President Trump's tariffs are not just making cars more expensive (CNBC, Streetsblog USA), they're affecting bikes and e-bikes as well (Heatmap). Somewhere between 40 percent and 83 percent of bikes sold in the U.S. are made overseas or assembled with overseas parts (Seattle Bike Blog). And for those who live in autocentric cities and have to rely on a car to get around, used car prices are going up, too (NPR).
- Self-driving taxis won't replace Uber and Lyft drivers, who will instead work alongside their robot overlords, predicts Axios.
- No surprise, restricting parking is more popular in urban areas than suburban ones, and people are more likely to support parking limits if they target SUVs. (Science Direct)
- A new rail line will connect Fort Worth with Dallas and other North Texas cities. (Fort Worth Report)
- The EPA terminated a federal grant for Columbia, Missouri to create a transit master plan. (KOMU)
- Faced with a housing shortage, Grand Rapids residents are converting their garages into accessory dwelling units. (Fox 17)
- Boulder is making improvements to eight high-risk intersections. (CBS News)
- Indianapolis is seeking public input on its Vision Zero plan. (WRTV)
- Montgomery County, Maryland is planting trees to offset the heat island effect. (The Third Place)
- Trump's trade war is now threatening road safety in Europe, as the administration seeks to have inferior U.S. standards declared equivalent to the EU's for import purpose. (Planetizen)
- Where the U.S. created car culture, Japan fostered train culture, and as a result Tokyo — with 800 rail stations and frequent, punctual service — might be the most easiest city in the world to live in without a car. (WGBH)
- The City of Lights is now the City of Bikes, and the result is that Paris' air pollution has been cut in half over the past two decades. (Momentum)
Monday's Headlines Can't Afford Trump's Tariffs
