Thursday Is Pickup Day for Headlines

- Truck manufacturers and waste industry groups are pushing for garbage trucks with better visibility. More than a third of collection workers' deaths are transportation-related. (Smart Cities Dive)
- President Trump wants to "drill, baby, drill," but ironically, his tariff policies are discouraging more drilling by driving down oil prices. (New York Times)
- While Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in Utah that he supports commuter rail, he would not commit to supporting federal funding for Salt Lake City's FrontRunner project. (KSL)
- A key Illinois lawmaker has seven conditions for advancing a bill to address Chicago transit agencies' looming $730 million deficit, including a universal fare system, getting rid of homeless people sleeping on trains and ending work-from-home policies. (Politico)
- Texas lawmakers are once again trying to block a Houston-to-Dallas high-speed rail line. (Houston Press)
- A California bill would let Uber and Lyft drivers collectively bargain, even as they remain classified as independent contractors. (KQED)
- Colorado's Regional Transportation District has been tight-lipped about 2024's seven train derailments, but a new state law would force the agency to make investigations public. (Denver Post)
- The Las Vegas Regional Transportation Commission is expanding its bikeshare program in conjunction with the Maryland Parkway bus rapid transit project. (Review-Journal)
- A Connecticut bill would stop communities from requiring parking that no one uses or wants to build. (Mirror)
- Philadelphia will start fining people caught blocking bus lanes by AI cameras on May 7. (WHYY)
- A bill in the Washington state legislature would make it easier for cities to create slow streets. (The Urbanist)
- It's happening! Greater Greater Washington's photos prove that Maryland's long-awaited Purple Line really is three-quarters complete.
"Direct vision" trucks would save lives of solid waste workers and those in other industries.
