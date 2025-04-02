- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will appear before a Senate committee today to discuss his plans for transportation funding. Republicans want more money for highways in the next bill than under the Biden administration. (Roll Call)
- State and local governments should not only resist the urge to induce demand by building new highway lanes, they should reduce demand by replacing existing urban freeways with boulevards, implementing congestion pricing and using other strategies. (Governing)
- A National Association of City Transportation Officials report details how cities turned streets into public spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Uber and Lyft have entered settlement talks with California drivers who filed a lawsuit accusing the companies of withholding billions in pay. (KQED)
- Rather than suspend reckless drivers' licenses, a Virginia bill would require courts to install speed limiters on their vehicles. (Washington Post)
- Will Federal Transit Administration nominee Tariq Bokhari deliver on funding for a Charlotte rail project he voted against on the city council? (Observer)
- Houston cyclists were shocked when city workers suddenly started removing Austin Street's two-way protected bike lane. (Houston Public Media)
- Louisville is adding a bike lane and pedestrian crossings to West Kentucky Street. (Courier-Journal)
- North Texas leaders are touting transit-oriented development as the best way to handle growth. (KERA)
- Sacramento is expanding a low-cost car-sharing program for low-income residents. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Philadelphia's city council president once killed a bike lane project, but now wants to follow Paris' lead. (Billy Penn)
- A Swiss train manufacturer is expanding its Salt Lake City factory. (Tribune)
- "Severance" star Britt Lower used her experience biking around Toronto to prepare for the title role in "Darkest Miriam." (The Albertan)
Wednesday’s Headlines Are on the Cutting Edge
Mr. Duffy goes to Washington to talk about ending spending for "green" and "equity" programs.
