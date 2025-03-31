Monday’s Headlines Hit Their Marc

- Marc Molinaro, President Trump's nominee to the head the Federal Transit Administration, enjoys support from transit unions. And as the Trump administration freezes grants in several areas, he promised to disburse already obligated transit funds. (E&E News, Eno Center for Transportation)
- America's transportation infrastructure remains in poor condition despite spending $1.5 trillion on it over the past 25 years. (Transportation for America)
- One transportation planner says progressives can win over conservatives on issues like congestion pricing and parking reform by framing them as matters of property rights and responding to consumer demand. (CityLab)
- The recent transit strike in San Jose shows what could be in store for commuters in other cities if transit agencies don't recover from the pandemic — including $30 Uber rides and walking 11 miles to work. (New York Times)
- The federal Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act, which would allow state and local government to spend federal highway money on walking and biking infrastructure, honors a U.S. diplomat killed while riding her bike in Maryland in 2022. (Bethesda Magazine)
- A study of Florida Lyft drivers found that they're more likely to be pulled over if they're Black or brown. (Phys.org)
- A Colorado group is floating a $4 billion plan to double the number of people who live near high-frequency bus or rail lines by 2036. (Newsline)
- The chair of Houston's Bike Advisory Committee is resigning, citing Mayor John Whitmire's anti-bike policies. (Chronicle)
- The Los Angeles Metro's decision not to include bike lanes along with bus lanes on Vermont Avenue may run counter to a measure voters passed last year requiring the city to speed up bike and pedestrian projects. But it may not apply to county-run agencies. (LAist)
- Oregon transit agencies are calling on the state legislature to boost their funding by raising payroll taxes. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill raising the state gas tax despite a typo that would phase out income taxes faster than intended. (Mississippi Today)
- A new online tool lets people search and track metro Atlanta transit projects. (Mass Transit)
- A petition seeks to fix Seattle's Route 8 bus, often known as "Route Late." (The Urbanist)
- The (partially paywalled) High Speed blog details a 2,000-mile trip from Chicago to Miami via Amtrak.
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Hit Their Marc
It looks like a key Senate committee will approve former New York congressman Marc Molinaro's nomination to lead the FTA.
