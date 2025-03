Roads are for cars. Taking away lane space for bikes causes traffic jams. Scofflaw cyclists are endangering everyone else on the road — and they don't even pay their fair share for all that asphalt.

... are all things we'd say if it were April Fool's Day. But since it's still March, here's a clever little video from Urbanscape Owen debunking these and other common myths about the role of bikes in our cities, all in just five minutes.