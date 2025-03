Wednesday’s Headlines Are About Elon-ed Out

Elon Musk spent approximately $300 million to elect Donald Trump president, and now Trump — despite his overall antipathy toward electric vehicles — is using his office to promote Tesla. During a news conference, the president went so far as to declare boycotting the DOGE cutter-in-chief's company illegal and threaten to charge anyone who protests Tesla as a domestic terrorist. So, to recap: Vandalize the U.S. Capitol and get a pardon, but vandalize a Tesla and go straight to Gitmo. ( Jalopnik