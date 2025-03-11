- Drivers killed 3,300 pedestrians in the first six months of 2024, down 2.6 percent from the first half of 2023, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. But in the past decade, pedestrian deaths have risen 48 percent — seven times faster than the U.S. population's grown (Forbes). The death toll is worse in some states than others (Axios).
- New "Colorado barriers" made of recycled tires have been approved to replace concrete Jersey barriers on slower-moving roads. (Equipment World)
- Out of more than 5,000 bus stops in Detroit, only 228 have shelters, and just 77 have benches for waiting passengers. (Bridge Detroit)
- A Minnesota bill would stop police from issuing tickets for jaywalking alone. They could only cite people who were stopped for another offense. (Fox 9)
- The Philadelphia city council approved three new bike lanes. (Philly Voice)
- Residents of California's San Gabriel Valley are eligible for $2,000 cargo e-bike rebates. (LAist)
- About 1,500 Valley Transit employees in San Jose went on strike Monday, demanding bigger raises in their next contract. (ABC 7)
- A new waterfront bike path opened in Seattle where the Alaskan Way Viaduct used to be. It's far from perfect, though. (The Urbanist)
- Transportation officials in Madison, Wisconsin believe they're unlikely to get an anticipated $118 million grant for bus rapid transit under the Trump administration. (Isthmus)
- Durham officials want to keep buses fare-free but are not sure how they'll pay for it. (Indy Week)
- Reports of the Portland bikeshare Biketown's demise have been greatly exaggerated. (Willamette Week)
- Pollution levels are down substantially in London's ultra-low emissions zones. (BBC)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Walk the Line
Pedestrian deaths were trending slightly downward at the midway point of last year, but the trend over the past decade is still terrifying.
