Wednesday’s Headlines Get Moving

- Contrary to what opponents would have you believe about congestion pricing, not many low-income people were driving into New York City to begin with. The few that are will benefit from less traffic, and those who don't will take advantage of better transit service. (Vox)
- An Amtrak plan released just as the Biden administration was leaving office prioritizes long-distance routes few people would use over short-haul lines that would draw more riders. (Transportation for America)
- Minnesota website streets.mn has seen Caltrain's newly electrified railways and wants them all over the country.
- Portland is seeking to turn parking garages into delivery hubs for e-bikes. (BikePortland). Good idea, seeing as how urban warehouses in New York City are creating more emissions (CityLab), and San Francisco has a wealth of empty parking (Chronicle).
- The Front Range rail line from Denver through Boulder to Longmont could start running as soon as 2029. (Colorado Public Radio)
- A driver killed a pedestrian recently after Atlanta undid a downtown road diet. Now the city has removed the faded crosswalk entirely. (AJC)
- Austin's tap-to-pay fare system is not working. (KUT)
- Road funding is making a Charlotte suburb back off its opposition to a transportation sales tax featuring a rail line that won't reach it. (WFAE)
- Thanks to poor planning, Calgary drivers hit an all-time high number of pedestrians in 2024 — a number that's doubled since 2017. (Herald)
- If Canada truly wants to break free of American influence, it will build more bike lanes to nullify the effects of tariffs on energy and manufacturing, not remove them. (Carbon Upfront)
- Ontario's bike lanes are proven to provide more transportation options, boost sales at local businesses, improve safety and reduce emergency response times. (The Conversation)
