Thursday’s Headlines Are Blue in the Face

- From high speed rail in California to congestion pricing in New York, it sure looks like President Trump's transportation policies are targeting Democratic states. (NY Times)
- The Trump administration is following through on its promise to expedite transportation projects and cut red tape by ... creating more red tape that will delay projects. (Streetsblog USA)
- ICYMI: Shocking that Trump would do a 180, but keep in mind that he has previously expressed admiration for the bullet trains his appointees now want to cut (Newsweek).
- Eliminating the federal tax credit for electric vehicles will not only discourage consumers from buying them, but discourage automakers from producing them. (Forbes)
- AI can make transit safer and more efficient, but it also poses hacking and privacy problems. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The Los Angeles Times and CalBike encourage Culver City to resist the urge to roll back its ambitious street redesign program.
- More than 500 Atlanta residents have taken advantage of an e-bike rebate program, and they're driving less. (11 Alive)
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed budget includes a record amount of funding for transit. (CBS News)
- A new Houston Metro safety initiative includes almost $20 million for police patrols, lighting and fencing around stations, handicapped accessibility and assisting the homeless. (Houston Public Media)
- At least one candidate for Omaha mayor opposes a streetcar, while the incumbent says halting construction now would be cataclysmic. (KETV)
- A bill in the Minnesota legislature would grant Uber and Lyft drivers the right to unionize. (Reformer)
- Seattle Transit Blog says that Sound Transit should automate the Ballard Link rail project.
- A Portland city council member is proposing to save money on road maintenance costs by turning some streets into parks or pedestrian plazas. (BikePortland)
- Philadelphia's SEPTA is about to become the first transit agency in the country to install bulletproof glass to protect bus drivers. (Axios)
- A Utah bill would end requirements for garages on single-family homes, potentially lowering housing costs. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Light rail may have viewed as innovative in Sacramento in the 1980s, but tell that to the earlier generations who rode trolleys all over town. (Comstock)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Blue in the Face
The Trump administration is choking off funding for transportation projects that don't meet his priorities, according to The New York Times.
