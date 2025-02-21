Skip to Content
Car culture

Friday Video: The Best Super Bowl Ad You’ll Never See

Every February, Automakers spend millions to get Americans into expensive cars they can't afford. What if we could do the same to get them onto a bike seat?

12:03 AM EST on February 21, 2025

No, it didn't air during the actual Super Bowl, but we were seriously impressed by this playful War on Cars "commercial" advertising the many joys of riding a bike for transportation ... in the style of every game-day car ad you've ever seen.

Gravelly voiceover about how this product embodies the soul of American freedom? Check! Treacly stock music to turbo-charge your yearning for a future with no auto bills? Check! Exasperated moms who come alive when they climb in the saddle? Check!

All that's missing is a micro-font disclaimer about how only a trained professional on a closed course should take her hands off the handlebars.

