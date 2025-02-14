Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: How America Got Hooked on Cars

CNBC put together a solid 15-minute explainer on car dependency that's perfect for sending to anyone who's never thought about the role of automobility in their life.

12:03 AM EST on February 14, 2025

Photo: Still from CNBC

It's Valentine's Day — but U.S. residents aren't all driving for the love of it. And on a recent episode of the CNBC series "Shifting Gears," experts unpacked exactly how more than a century worth of polices have put so many of us in long-term relationships with automobiles, whether we like it or not.

Featuring Peter Norton, Greg Shill, and a few other faces that will be familiar to longtime Streetsblog readers, it's the perfect video to send to folks who have never thought about why Americans rely so heavily on their cars, and what our country might look like if we supported a wider range of options — even if we don't break up with driving outright.

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.



