Friday’s Headlines Drink From the Firehose

- Recent plane crashes and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's executive orders show the Trump administration is not serious about transportation safety. (The New Republic)
- More from Trumpworld: The administration's anti-DEI stance also extends to environmental justice (Slate). It's freezing grants for electric vehicle chargers, potentially illegally (Politico). And it is disregarding the damage caused by carbon emissions when making policy (Washington Post).
- Steven G. Bradbury, Trump's nominee for deputy secretary at the DOT, is hostile toward transit, thinks drivers' ability to speed is more important than safety and cowrote Project 2025's chapter on transportation, according to Transportation for America.
- A leading climate scientist testified to the UN that temperatures are rising faster than expected, and the target of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius is "dead." (The Guardian)
- As the world gets hotter, cities should be investing in walking and biking infrastructure instead of replacing cooling greenspaces with roads. (Sustainable Transport)
- People with vision problems that prevent them from driving can still ride e-bikes. (streets.mn)
- A new poll found that 60 percent of New Yorkers support congestion pricing and don't want President Trump to block it. (CBS News)
- Charlotte is backing off a goal of fully decarbonizing the city fleet by 2050. (WFAE)
- Washington state legislators are working to double Amtrak service on the Cascades route. (The Urbanist)
- Oklahoma City is pushing back a vote on regional transit by a year after receiving a federal grant to study rail crossing improvements. (Oklahoman)
- Connecticut Democrats are dealing with a lot of misinformation about transit-oriented housing. (CT Mirror)
- A Denver experiment that paid people to bike found that not only did they bike more while receiving incentives, but kept biking when the money stopped. (Denverite)
- A new stage of express buses connecting London's outer boroughs is expected to be up and running this year. (BBC)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Drink From the Firehose
A key DOT nominee's role in Project 2025, more dubious executive orders, climate change accelerates and more headlines.
Friday Video: It’s Been a Week! Take A Breath And Watch People Bike In Utrecht
Take a break, regulate yourself, and get back to fighting for a better future for transportation in America.
Talking Headway Podcast: 20 is Plenty in Wales
Welsh MP Lee Waters and the University of Sydney's Dr. Jennifer Kent on how Wales passed a national 20 mph speed limit.
Who is Trump’s FTA Pick Marc Molinaro — And Will He Kill Congestion Pricing?
If confirmed, Trump FTA pick Marc Molinaro can do a lot to gum up funding for mass transit across the country. Here's a look at his record.
This City Is Turning Bikes into Data-Collection Devices to Support More Bike Lanes
A recent high-tech pilot is helping one Michigan city make the case for low-tech safety technology that saves lives and gets people in the saddle.