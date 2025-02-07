Friday Video: It’s Been a Week! Take A Breath And Watch People Bike In Utrecht

Less than three weeks and a zillion disturbing executive orders into the new presidential administration, it's safe to assume that a lot of Streetsblog readers are a little anxious right now. So if you need a moment to recharge and regulate yourself before you plug back in to the fight for a better world, might we recommend this soothing video of bikes rolling quietly through the streets of one of the most cycle-friendly cities on the planet ... give or take the occasional noisy polar bear plunge in a public canal?

Here it is, your moment of zen, courtesy of Bicycle Dutch.