- This convoluted Transportation for America post about the Trump administration's brief federal grant funding freeze pretty much sums up the chaos of the past week. Streetsblog USA delves further into what the freeze would actually mean if it were to happen.
- Sprawl is not just a result of the free market doing its thing, but also deliberate choices by governments. (Current Affairs)
- Transit expansion does lead to gentrification, but there are ways to prevent people from being displaced, so it shouldn't be an excuse to not build transit. (Shelter Force)
- Parking reform is low-hanging fruit for YIMBYs. (Cornerstone)
- Waymo is testing autonomous vehicles in 10 new cities this year, starting with Las Vegas and San Diego, followed by Austin, Atlanta and Miami. (The Verge)
- Capital Bikeshare broke D.C.'s record with 6.1 million rides last year (Greater Greater Washington), and Chicago's Divvy did the same with 11 million bike and scooter rides (Smart Cities Dive)
- Indiana legislators are considering cutting off transportation funds to local communities, which they could then replace with delivery fees, among other options. (Governing)
- Late-night workers in Providence like bartenders generate over $600 million for the local economy but can't catch a bus home when their shift ends. (Rhode Island Current)
- Valley Metro's light rail extension into south central Phoenix is 95 percent complete. (Fox 10)
- A lawsuit filed by an 8-year-old who uses a wheelchair forced the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority to install lifts on buses. (WWL)
- Atlanta cut the ribbon on new mural-decorated protected bike lanes in Midtown. (WSB-TV)
- Austin is using virtual reality to give residents a preview of a planned light rail line. (KXAN)
- Velo has six tips for securing and storing your bike with limited space.
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Are Still Confused
Make America's Transportation Policy Make Sense Again.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Talking Headways Podcast: Not Eating Exhaust with Your Beer
Author Mike Eliason on single-stair buildings, development on arterials, building back after climate disasters and the problem with RFPs.
What a Federal Funding Freeze Would Actually Mean for Sustainable Transportation
How much do U.S. communities really rely on federal funding to keep their transportation networks running — and what would happen if the money stopped flowing?
Q&A: This CEO Has Lessons For E-Bike Regulation
Company CEO Mike Peregudov sits down with Streetsblog to talk about his industry and why putting license plates on e-bikes is a non-starter.
Thursday’s Headlines Pick Up the Slack
Now that Donald Trump is back in office, it's up to state and local governments to fund walking, biking and transit projects, according to Fast Company.