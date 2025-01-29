Wednesday’s Headlines Backlash Has Begun

- The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as transportation secretary, but he didn't breeze through quite as easily as it looked like he would after President Trump issued a broad and confusing order halting all federal grants. Twenty-two Democrats voted against Duffy. (New York Times)
- A judge quickly stayed the order until February 3rd, which would have likely affected billions in funding for Amtrak and other rail programs. (Trains)
- Other Trump executive orders have targeted electric vehicles, but they're unlikely to stop the auto industry from transitioning to EVs, according to the CEO of Rivian. (Business Insider)
- Is it our phones? Is it all the cars? David Zipper wonders why people are increasingly rushing through public spaces rather than using them to hang out. (CityLab)
- With a vehicle-miles fee, those who benefit from the U.S. highway system the most — truckers — would pay their fair share. (RealClearMarkets)
- More states are charging fees on EVs because their owners don't pay gas taxes, but in red states those fees can be so high that they become punitive. (NYT)
- Fare free transit helps riders access medical care, in addition to saving them money. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
- Cities that cap freeways shouldn't forget to provide activities, in addition to greenspace. (Planetizen)
- A Pennsylvania woman was charged with aggravated assault after driving onto a sidewalk and injuring several people celebrating the Eagles' playoff win on Sunday night. (10 Philadelphia)
- After decades of neglect, Louisville's transit agency is facing a choice between a growth plan that would require $50 million in new funding or cutting bus service in half. (Courier-Journal)
- St. Petersburg has decided not charge fares for a popular beach shuttle. (Tampa Bay Times)
- AI could help the New Jersey Port Authority fit more buses into the Lincoln Tunnel. (NJ.com)
- Savannah officials are frustrated with its Vision Zero initiative as crashes involving pedestrians rose 11 percent last year, and pedestrian deaths have doubled since 2022. (Morning News)
- Construction has started on an Oklahoma City plan to build 35 new sidewalks by 2031. (News 9)
- Transit consultant Jarrett Walker tried Elon Musk's Las Vegas Tesla tunnel and came away unimpressed. (Human Transit)
